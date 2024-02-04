Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,299,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,994,000 after buying an additional 2,956,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.