Stifel Nicolaus Increases DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DHT.UN
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
About DRI Healthcare Trust
DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DRI Healthcare Trust
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.