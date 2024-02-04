Stifel Nicolaus Increases DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

Shares of TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$14.20 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$14.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.77.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

