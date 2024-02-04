Stingray Digitl (RAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Stingray Digitl to post earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$82.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.30 million.

Stingray Digitl Price Performance

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

