Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 13,563 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 101% compared to the average daily volume of 6,741 put options.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

