Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arbor Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 49,414 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 294% compared to the average volume of 12,556 put options.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,886,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

