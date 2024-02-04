StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT opened at $0.53 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

