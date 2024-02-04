StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $640,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
