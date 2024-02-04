StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $640,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

