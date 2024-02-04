StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

