StockNews.com Downgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Sell

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

First of Long Island Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,053,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.