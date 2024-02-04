StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %
BRN stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.21.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.