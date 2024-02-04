StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

BRN stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 14,890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,484,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,509,500.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,187 shares of company stock worth $175,363 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

