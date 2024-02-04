StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

FFNW opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 422,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

