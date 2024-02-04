StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.93.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.