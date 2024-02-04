StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

