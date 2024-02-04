StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at $11,181,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in RADCOM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in RADCOM by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

