StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,166 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.