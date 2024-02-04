StockNews.com Upgrades Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to “Buy”

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

