StockNews.com Upgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to “Hold”

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

FOSL opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

