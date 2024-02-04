StockNews.com Upgrades Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Hold

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

