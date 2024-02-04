Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of STRM stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
