Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,903,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 1,576,577 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.42.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
