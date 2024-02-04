Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,903,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 1,576,577 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.42.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

