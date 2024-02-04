SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 221539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SXC

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $954.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.