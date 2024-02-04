SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.56. SunPower shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 1,393,323 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of SunPower from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

SunPower Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $601.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.76.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

