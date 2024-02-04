Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $14.90

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.30. Sunrun shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 3,659,598 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.