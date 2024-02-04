Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) Financial Contrast

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbolic Logic and PROS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic N/A N/A $17.44 million N/A N/A PROS $276.14 million 6.01 -$82.25 million ($1.38) -25.99

Analyst Recommendations

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Symbolic Logic and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 0 0 4 0 3.00

PROS has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A PROS -21.37% N/A -9.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROS beats Symbolic Logic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It also provides PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer, which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, policies, and payments; and PROS Corporate Sales, a solution that enables airlines to create commercial agreements with their corporate customers. In addition, the company offers PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Further, it provides software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, maintenance, and support services. The company sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. It markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

