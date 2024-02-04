Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

