Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
TAIT stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 10.65%.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Featured Stories
