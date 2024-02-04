TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

