TD Securities Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$88.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.58.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$63.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The firm has a market cap of C$26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

