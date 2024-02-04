TD Securities Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.31.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$18.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$30.54.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

