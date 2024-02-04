The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $55.63 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 35,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,297,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after purchasing an additional 323,343 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

