The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.58. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.