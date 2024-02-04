The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.90, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

