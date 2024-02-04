The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $307.32, but opened at $315.84. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $319.90, with a volume of 420,851 shares changing hands.

The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

