The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Ensign Group traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 42621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.35.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.