The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,094,000 after acquiring an additional 418,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

KHC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

