The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,096,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,429,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Vita Coco by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 208,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,083,105 shares of company stock valued at $112,657,253. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $19.94 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.02.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.