Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE TRI opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $152.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $170,036,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after buying an additional 1,123,303 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,860,000 after buying an additional 1,097,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

