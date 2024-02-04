TIM (TIMB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIM Stock Performance

NYSE:TIMB opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

TIM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $19.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TIM by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TIM by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

