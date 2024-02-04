Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $250.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

