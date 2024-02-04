Traders Buy High Volume of XPO Put Options (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 8,211 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 142% compared to the average volume of 3,386 put options.
XPO Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of XPO opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.
View Our Latest Stock Report on XPO
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XPO
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.