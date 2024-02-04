Traders Buy High Volume of XPO Put Options (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 8,211 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 142% compared to the average volume of 3,386 put options.

XPO Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of XPO opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,825,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

