Traders Buy Large Volume of Medical Properties Trust Put Options (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 91,096 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 57,284 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medical Properties Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 978,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 192,859 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 291,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 363,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 168,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.