Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

