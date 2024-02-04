trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVG. B. Riley boosted their target price on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get trivago alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on trivago

trivago Price Performance

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. trivago has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 710,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in trivago by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 704,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in trivago by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago

(Get Free Report

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.