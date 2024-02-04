U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 143,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.