U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Holdings Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423,109 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.84% of U.S. Silica worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

