UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UDR stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.63%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 256.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

