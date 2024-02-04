UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 256.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Earnings History for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

