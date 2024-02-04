United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

UAL opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 48,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

