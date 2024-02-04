United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of URI opened at $654.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $555.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.63.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

