United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.