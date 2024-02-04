United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

