Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.5 %

UNM stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

