Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of URE stock opened at C$2.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$2.70. The company has a market cap of C$715.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$115,297.56. In related news, Director Gary Chase Huber sold 55,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$126,204.31. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$115,297.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,822 shares of company stock worth $640,943. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.