Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Trading Down 5.3%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.51. 92,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 297,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$501.69 million, a PE ratio of 445.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.32 million during the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Hirsekorn sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$102,425.00. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

